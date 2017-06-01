Memorial services will be held on Monday, June 5, at a 2 p.m. Memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Horace Joseph Foreman, 89, who died Wednesday May 31, 2017, at Rayne Guest Home.

Inurnment will be in the Leger Cemetery in Rayne.

Rev. Samuel Fontana, associate pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as the celebrant of the Memorial Mass and conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Racy Theresa Guidry Foreman of Rayne; daughter, Linda Foreman Anson and husband Ross of Lafayette; son, Michael “Mike” Foreman and wife Melinda of Creole; eight grandchildren, Jody Doucet, Tod Foreman, Jenna Reeves, Jeremy Doucet, Tyson Foreman, Chad Baronet, Cory Baronet and Tyler Foreman; 22 great-grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren; and two sisters, Lilly Foreman Thompson and husband Jerry of Ebenezer, and Enola Foreman Alleman of Lafayette.

He is preceded in death by a daughter, Sandra Foreman Hoffpauir; his parents, Wilson Foreman and Donatilde Abshire Foreman; and nine siblings.

Honorary pallbearers will be his eight grandchildren, Jody Doucet, Tod Foreman, Jenna Reeves, Jeremy Doucet, Tyson Foreman, Chad Baronet, Cory Baronet and Tyler Foreman.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, June 5, at 1:30 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Memorial contribution can be made in Horace Joseph Foreman’s name to American Legion Post 77, 213 American Legion Drive, Rayne, LA 70578; or to Rayne Veterans Park, 801 The Boulevard, Rayne, LA 70578.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc., of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.