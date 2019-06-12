Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 15, at Greater Mt. Zion Church in Crowley for Mr. Hubbie Wilridge, 99, who entered eternal rest on Friday, June 7, 2019, at Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Interment will be in Good Shepherd Cemetery in Branch.

Rev. Abbie Monroe will be officiating the funeral service.

Mr. Wilridge leaves to cherish his memories one son, Allen Wilridge (Veronica) of Lake Charles; a nephew he raised, Ronald Coleman (Brenda) of Crowley; four daughters, Louise Henry (Donald), Gladys Henderson and Helen Harmon (Charlie), all of Crowley, and Beulah Yokum (Allan) of Lake Charles; 12 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 36 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mr. Wilridge was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia “Hardy” Hebert Wilridge; six brothers; five sisters; and one grandson, Petty Officer Kevin Yokum, who passed in 9-11 Attack.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Baptist Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.