RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Hubert Anthony Hoffpauir, 66, who died Thursday, Dec. 6, at his residence following a lengthy illness.

Interment will be in the Ebenezer United Methodist Cemetery in Ebenezer.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Teri Davis Hoffpauir of Rayne; daughter, Alicia H. LaCombe and spouse Wade of Roberts Cove; son, Jerod Hoffpauir and spouse Gayla of Egan; four grandchildren, Macy Hoffpauir and companion Christian Nugent of Crowley, Lily Hoffpauir of Midland, Colin LaCombe of Roberts Cove and Brett LaCombe of Roberts Cove, mother, Antonia Thevis Hoffpauir of Rayne; three sisters, Sepha H. Guidry and spouse Charles of Roberts Cove, Joline H. Leger and spouse Bart of China, Texas and Josette H. Habetz and spouse Brian of Roberts Cove; five brothers, Ignatius "Bubba" Hoffpauir and spouse Debbie of Rayne, Gregory Hoffpauir and spouse Carolyn of Lake Charles, Mark Hoffpauir of Dallas, Texas, John Hoffpauir and companion Jordana Richard of Rayne and Lloyd Hoffpauir Jr. and spouse Toni of Rayne; mother-in-law, Faye Davis of Shongaloo; his best friend and who was like a brother, Mark Leger and spouse Dedra of Indian Bayou; sister-n-law, Angela D. Haenel and spouse Keith of Bedford, New Hampshire; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd L. Hoffpauir Sr.; father-in-law, Dudley Davis; and godfather, Norbert A. Thevis.

Hubert was a retired Farmer. He loved LSU sports, offshore fishing and being with his family and friends. His four grandchildren were the light of his life and the reason for him fighting his illness for the last 10 years.

Pallbearers will be Jerod Hoffpauir, Wade LaCombe, Colin LaCombe, Brett LaCombe, Bubba Hoffpauir, Greg Hoffpauir and Mark Leger. Honorary pallbearers will be Mark Hoffpauir, John Hoffpauir and Lloyd Hoffpauir.

The family would like to express its sincerest gratitude to Dr. Kevin Reed and his nurse, Brooke of LSU Health Sciences of Baton Rouge for the wonderful care, support and friendship they provided.

A Rosary will be prayed on Sunday, Dec. 9, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Sunday Dec. 9, from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Monday, Dec. 10, from 9 am to 1:30 pm.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.