Funeral services will be held on Saturday Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Hubert Kelvin Bernard, 59, who died Nov. 13, 2019, at St Joseph Hospice (The Carpenter House).

Services will be conducted by Father Godwin Imoru.

Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.

He is survived by four children, Kelly Bernard (Amy) of Crowley, Kayla Bernard-DeJean (Craig) of Houston, Texas, Braxton Bernard (Antisha) of Crowley, and Albany Bernard (Pat) of Jennings; wife, Amanda LeJeune- Bernard of Rayne; two step-children, Jarrit Lejeune and Jaela Stelly, both of Rayne; his mother, Rose Bernard of Crowley; three brothers, Herbert Bernard of Crowley, Falando Syria (Lisa) of Crowley, and Marti Syria (Shawnta) of Houston, Texas; two sisters, Sanseeray Mouton (Freddie) of Crowley, and Keisha Syria of Houston, Texas; three aunts, Willie Mae Minix of Crowley, Mary Gilliard of Lafayette, and Madlyn Bernard of Houston, Texas; a special friend, Tammy Comeaux; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Zelda Ceasar-Bernard; father, Israel Syria; maternal grandparents, Willie Sr. and Mary Bernard; paternal grandparents, Shelton Sr. and Nevada Syria; aunt, Viola Mcdonald; three uncles, Shelton Syria Jr., Joseph Syria, and Willie Bernard Jr.; and one nephew, Caleb Gibson.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at St Theresa Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.