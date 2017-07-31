Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 31, 2017 at a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Lafayette for Ira Alexander Smith Jr., age 79, who died on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at the Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Entombment will be in Fountain Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.

Reverend Steve LeBlanc, Pastor of St. Pius X Catholic Church, will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Eula “Nomie” Smith; his daughter, Stephanie Ann Smith; his son, Brian A. Smith; a daughter in law, Toni Smilow Smith; two brothers, Rufus “Rookie” Lormand and wife Penny and Jimmy Lormand; and three grandchildren, Max, Alex, and Logan Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ira Smith, Sr. and Nuna Mae Carmouche Smith; two sisters, Ruby Huber and Janell Smith; and one brother, Warren Richard.

A native of Beaumont, Texas and a Lafayette resident, Mr. Smith was a veteran of military service and proudly served his country as a member of the United States Air Force. He was retired having been a salesman with Kemp Engineering for over 40 years. He was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Council # 8901, and was very active in his church, St. Pius X Catholic Church. He loved golf, computers, was a Saints fan, and loved and lived for his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

Pallbearers will be Max Smith, Alex Smith, Logan Smith, Brian Smith, Thad Bertrand, and Derrick Daigle.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s SOUTHSIDE location on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Monday from 8 a.m. until time of service.

A Knights of Columbus Rosary will be prayed Sunday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in Ira A. Smith, Jr.’s name to St. Pius X Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 80489, Lafayette, LA 70598.

A heartfelt appreciation is extended by the Smith family to all of the staff of The Carpenter House in Lafayette for their compassionate support and care.

