On Feb. 25, 2017, Iris “Sis” Villejoin Simoneaux, 93, went home to be with her loving husband of 67 years, Eddie, to spend their 68th wedding anniversary dancing with the angels. Iris was born, Aug. 4, 1923, in Indian Bayou and remained there as a child. As a young adult she moved to New Orleans, where she worked, met and married Eddie.

They lived in Crowley, moving to Houston for a brief period, then back to Crowley where they made their home for over 60 years. The love of life, for her and Eddie, were centered around raising their four boys, and enjoying the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She could cook a mean pot roast, her fig pies were a family favorite and the Chess squares were gone before they had time to cool.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home.

Fr. Robert C. Cavalier will officiate for the services. Family requests visitation Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time. The Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

She is survived by four sons, Larry Charles Simoneaux and wife Jackie of Lake Charles, Gerald Wayne Simoneaux and wife Connie of Lafayette, Michael James Simoneaux and wife Pamela of Fulton, Mississippi, and Daniel Ray Simoneaux and wife Geraldine of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Brent Simoneaux, Neil Simoneaux, Paige S. Boone, Jason Simoneaux, Craig Simoneaux, Matt Simoneaux, Bryson Simoneaux and Candace Simoneaux; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Eddie Charles Simoneaux; her parents, Areson “Chip” and Viola Morgan Villejoin; one brother, Ozaun Villejoin; and two sisters, Katherine Picard and Brendon Fontenot.

The family wishes to thank Dee Mooring for her love and care of Mom and Dad. Also, Lamm Hospice, especially Marisa, Brittany and Stacy.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.