Funeral services will be held for Irving D. Abshire Jr., 69, on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at 3 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley Chapel with Brother Gerard Morgan officiating.

Visitation will begin in the funeral home chapel on Tuesday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. and will resume on Wednesday at 8 a.m. until just prior to the service time.

Interment will follow the chapel service and will be in Abshire Cemetery in Kaplan.

Mr. Abshire passed away on Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette.

Mr. Abshire is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Jo Anne Abshire of Crowley; one son, Christopher Abshire and wife Rebecca Abshire of Fairview, Tennessee; three grandsons, Tyler Abshire of Orange, Texas, Cayden Abshire of Fairview, Tennessee, and Dylan Moran and wife Millie Moran also of Fairview, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Alyssa Abshire of Fairview, Tennessee, Ashley Simon of Lebanon, Tennessee; three great-grandchildren, Lexie Moran, Lensey Moran and Lilly Moran; three sisters, Yvonne Welch, Margie Lormand and Lois Roby; one brother, Amos Abshire; as well as an abundance of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ivy and Nola Abshire; one grandson, Aaron Chase Abshire; three brothers, Damris Abshire, Ray Abshire and Bobby Smith; three sisters, Leanna Wheaton, Nola Broussard and Jeanette Leger.

Pallbearers will be Chris Abshire, Cayden Abshire, Dylan Moran, Ashley Simon, Ivy “Kojak” Abshire and Tim Welch.

Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Gary.

