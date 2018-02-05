A Memorial Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 6, at Pellerin Funeral Home Chapel in Breaux Bridge for Jacques Henry Privat, 68, who passed away on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018.

The family requests visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Rev. Michael Arnaud will officiate at the Memorial Service.

Jacques, born in Rayne, graduated from St. Joseph’s High School in 1967 and the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1972. In the mid-1970s, he was instrumental in establishing Acadian Village.

His involvement with the Acadian Chapter of the Sierra Club lasted many years in the 1980s and 1990s; and, he was influential in cleaning up and preserving the natural beauty of Lake Martin.

He worked for many years as an Environmental Coordinator for St. Martin Parish until his retirement in 2016.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Theresa Breaux Privat; his daughter, Jeannine Weil Privat and husband Dr. Daniel J. Friedman; his grandson, Jean-Louis E. W. Friedman; his brothers, John Privat and wife Barbara, George Privat and wife Dana, and Fernand “Frook” Privat; and his sisters, Josette P. Delahoussaye, Yvonne P. Nickel, and Jeanne P. Gossen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Fernand and Aline Weil Privat; a brother, Pierre Privat; and a sister, Aline P. Thibodeaux.

Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers John Privat, George Privat, and Fernand “Frook” Privat; nephews Jim Privat, Gary Breaux, and Matt Privat; son-in-law Dr. Daniel Friedman; and, friends Mark deBasile, Larry Troyanowski, and Nick Breaux.

The family respectfully requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made in his name to the The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Donation Processing, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (www.michaeljfox.org), or to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Ste. 200, Lafayette, LA 70503 (www.hospiceacadiana.com).

Pellerin Funeral Home of Breaux Bridge, 211 Berard St., Breaux Bridge, (337) 332-2111, is in charge of arrangements.

