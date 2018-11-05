Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 7 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Jake G. Spallino, 79, who passed away Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at 8:30 a.m. at the St. Frances Nursing and Rehab-Center in Oberlin.

Deacon Jerry Wyble from Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point will be officiating for the services.

Burial will take place at a later date in Acadia Resthaven Mausoleum in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. until time of services, all in the funeral home chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Wednesday at 6:30 in the evening in the funeral home chapel.

Survivors include one daughter, Alisa and husband Shawn Waldrep of Havelock, North Carolina; three brothers, Joe Spallino of Crowley, Albert Spallino of New Orleans and Jimmy Spallino of Texas; one sister, Jenny Spallino of Houma; two grandchildren, Eleni and husband Manuel Arritola of Calfornia, and Brandon Waldrep of Havelock, North Carolina; one great-granddaughter, Madeline Arritola of Calfornia.

Mr. Spallino was preceded in death by one daughter, Anita Spallino; one son, Jeffery Spallino; his parents, Albert and Anne O. Spallino; three brothers, Sam, Johnny and Steve Spallino.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Spallino’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.