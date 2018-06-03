RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for James Billy Towry, age 81, of Rayne will be celebrated on Monday, June 4, 2018 at 3:00 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne. Father Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2 Mausoleum, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Monday, June 4, 2018 from 9:00 AM until 2:30 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 11:00 AM.

Mr. Towry passed away on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at Acadia General Hospital.

A native of Marianna, Arkansas, Billy was a longtime resident of Rayne. A U.S. Army veteran, he participated in Operation Red Wing, during which he witnessed atomic bomb testing while based on the Pacific island of Eniwetok in the Bikini Atoll. Mr. Towry was a longtime member of American Legion Post 77.

Mr. Towry was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He retired as a surveyor with Columbia Gulf Transmission after forty years of service.

A loving husband, father, and grandfather, Billy enjoyed time spent gardening and cooking for loved ones, but his greatest joy in life was being with and caring for his family.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Bergeron Towry of Rayne; son, James Brandon Towry and wife, Mary of Milton; daughters, Sharon Ann Towry of Baton Rouge, and Jan Tana Volland and husband, George of Baton Rouge; nephew, Bryan Towry of Pascagoula, MS; and grandchildren, Travis Benton Towry, Nina Ann Towry, Julia Marie Towry, Jon-Austin Volland, Brodie James Volland, and Blake Ann Volland.

Preceding Mr. Towry in death were his parents, Rufus Oscar Towry and Eular Smith Towry; infant grandson, Austin Lee Volland; sister, Louise Towry Helton; and brothers, Max Ray Towry, Rufus Brodie Towry, and Richard Wayne Towry.

Serving as pallbearers are Mr. Towry's six grandchildren.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff of Louisiana Hospice, Kelly Breaux, and Joan Doucet, and to Dr. Neal Duhon and Dr. Danielle Duhon for the compassionate care given to Mr. Towry. They also wish to thank Deborah Sonnier, who helped care for Mr. Towry at his home.

