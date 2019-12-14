RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial for James Calvin "Big Toe" Castille, age 85, of Rayne will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne. Father Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 3:00 PM until 9:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, LA, with a rosary being recited at 6:30 PM. Visitation will continue on Saturday from 8:00 AM until 12:30 PM in the funeral home.

Mr. Castille passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in a Rayne health care facility.

Mr. Castille was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He served on the USAF boxing team during his enlistment. Mr. Castille was a member of American Legion Post 77. He coached boxing at Rayne Boxing Club, and he coached American Legion baseball and Rayne Recreation Department baseball. His greatest joy in life was spending time with and caring for his family.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Agnes Richard Castille of Rayne; sons, Randal James Castille of Rayne, Kendall Curtis Castille and wife, Annette of Rayne, and Mark Dewayne Castille and wife, Janice of Rayne; sisters, Lenelle C. Menard of Lafayette, Romayne C. Fruge and husband, Randy of Broussard, and Sandra C. Collins and husband, Nicky of LaPlace; brother, John Abbot Castille and wife, Sue of Lafayette; grandchildren, Christopher S. Castille, Tayler Castille Prather, Kiley M. Castille, Karley M. Castille, Catherine E. Castille, and Kennedy C. Castille; and great-grandchild, Bradley Joseph Prather.

Preceding Mr. Castille in death were his parents, A.B. Castille and Letitia Quebodeaux Castille; brother, Earl Lee Castille; sister, Liburn C. Greenlee; and great-granddaughter, Meredith Joyce Prather.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.