Mr. James Edward Landry, 76, was a resident of Crowley and departed this life on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, in Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.

James was born on June 13, 1942, in Jennings, to the late Hellen Bossette and Terrence Landry. James served in the United States Navy from 1961 - 1965 and received and honorable discharge. He later worked as a mortician in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, and later worked as a pipe cutter with Capital Manufacturing Company.

He also helped out at the soup kitchen for many years.

James was a faithful member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley, pastored by Father Godwin Imoru.

James was awarded the Martin Luther King Award, and was on the board for A.A. He was a member of a number of associations: Knights of Peter Clavier, Knights of Columbus where he was a 4th Degree Grand Knight, St. Joseph Society, a member of the Cursillo Movement, and a member of Legion of Mary. He also walked several times with the Pentecostal Movement.

James leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Mary Annette Landry; niece, Towanda K. Landry; nephew, Donovan (Shellie) Landry; great-nieces, Jacquie Landry, Tarkesta Landry, Olivia Landry and Kenisha Landry; great-nephews, Ronnell Jones and O’Bryan Landry; great-great-nieces, Mikayla Landry, Yasmine Landry, and Emonie Lamon; great-great-nephews, Elijah Landry, Kavieon Landry, Kwamaine Smith-Logan, Ky’Ryll Smith-Logan and Maurice Lamon; four brothers-in-law, Felton Cormier, Lester (Hannah) Cormier, Kevin (Paula) Cormier, and Blaine Cormier; five sisters-in-laws; Shirley Cormier, Catherine Smith, Theresa (Lawrence) Thibodeaux, Brenda (Paul) Bob, and Susan Swanagan.

James was preceded in death by his parents, Terence Landry Sr. and Hellen Bossette-Landry; brother, Terrence Landry Jr; and sister, Anna Kirk.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 901 E. Elm St., Crowley.

Father Jason Vidrine will officiate.

Visitation will be in the church at 9:30 a.m. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. in the church.

Interment will be in the South Crowley Cemetery under the direction of Semien-Lewis Mortuary, LLC.

