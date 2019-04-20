RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at a 2:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the BVM Catholic Church in Mire, LA for James Herbert LaBauve Sr., 74, who died Saturday, April 20, 201,9 at his residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Assumption of the BVM Cemetery in Mire.

Rev. Msgr. Jefferson DeBlanc, Pastor of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Church Point, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Marlene Ann Cormier LaBauve of Rayne; three daughters, Tessa LaBauve of Lafayette, Louanna LaBauve of Rayne and Tammy LaBauve of Rayne; son, Jeremy LaBauve of Rayne; six grandchildren, Tannah LaBauve, Gavin LaBauve, Adalynn Meche, Ashley Lavergne, Ronald Lavergne Jr. and Shelby LaBauve; sister, Kathy Logue Bellon of Lake Charles; twin brother, John Herbert LaBauve and spouse Grace of Lake Charles; and brother, John LaBauve and spouse Faye of Melville.

He was preceded in death by two sons, James Herbert LaBauve Jr. and Kevin LaBauve; parents, Cesear LaBauve and Veronica Mae Richard LaBauve; and two sisters, Bonnie LaBauve Marcantel and Rachael LaBauve Mogged.

Pallbearers will be Jeremy LaBauve, Gavin LaBauve, Tannah LaBauve, Noochie Credeur, Wa Credeur, Chad Cormier, Kyle Leger and Michael "T-Mike" Cormier. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Hubert LaBauve, John LaBauve and Tammy LaBauve.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, April 22, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday, April 22, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Tuesday, April 23, from 8 a.m. until 1:30 p.m..

