New Iberia - Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for James L. Bearde, 47, who died Monday, April 29, at Eastridge Nursing & Rehabilitation in Abbeville, following a courageous battle with Glioblastoma Multiforme Grade 4.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Deacon Joseph Ulysse Joubert with Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Opelousas, will conduct the funeral services.

James was born to Gary J. Bearde and Betty L. Tanner, July 20, 1971 in Clinton, MO.

Survivors include father, Gary J. and wife Emelie Bearde of New Iberia; two sisters, Mary Romero and spouse John of New Iberia and Heidi Romero and spouse Trent of New Iberia; three nieces, Riley Romero, Chloe Romero and Roxey Romero; aunt, Barbara Stelly and spouse Edmond; and two cousins, Stacy Crim and spouse Ron and Michael Bearde and spouse Jenna.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Tracy J. Bearde; paternal grandmother, Mary Polser Bearde; paternal grandmother, Melva Buie Bearde; uncle, Richard Bearde; and maternal grandparents, Blanc and Joyce Lanclos.

Pallbearers will be Mary Romero, John Romero, Heidi Romero, Trent Romero, Logan Boudreaux and James David Revels.

A Rosary will be prayed Saturday, May 4, at 11:30 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The family wishes to thank his LARC family of Lafayette, Eastridge Nursing Home of Abbeville and Amedisys Hospice Care of Lafayette for all of their care.

