James Lee McCoy

Sat, 07/27/2019 - 7:44pm
SHREVEPORT

Mr. James Lee McCoy passed away at home on Monday, July 22, 2019.
Visitation was be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, July 25, with funeral services followed at noon at Christ United Methodist Church.
Officiating was Rev. Mark Goins of Christ United Methodist Church. A private family interment followed.
Jim was born on Jan. 22, 1935, and was a resident of Shreveport for 54 years. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Joy Sunday School Class and Methodist Men.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Tillman McCoy; his grandson, Matthew Douglas McCoy; and brother, Bill McCoy.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Luceil “Bootsie” Brocato McCoy; daughter, Kelly McCoy Jones and husband Charles Sam Jones; sons, Dr. Michael McCoy and Steven McCoy and wife Neng; and three grandchildren, Kelsey Jones, Claire Jones and Katie McCoy.
Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Michael McCoy, Steven McCoy, Sam Jones, Harvey Christian and Curtis Williams.
The family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home in Ruston.
Osborne Funeral Home of Shreveport was in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019