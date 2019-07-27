Mr. James Lee McCoy passed away at home on Monday, July 22, 2019.

Visitation was be held from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, July 25, with funeral services followed at noon at Christ United Methodist Church.

Officiating was Rev. Mark Goins of Christ United Methodist Church. A private family interment followed.

Jim was born on Jan. 22, 1935, and was a resident of Shreveport for 54 years. He was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Joy Sunday School Class and Methodist Men.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Ruby and Tillman McCoy; his grandson, Matthew Douglas McCoy; and brother, Bill McCoy.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Luceil “Bootsie” Brocato McCoy; daughter, Kelly McCoy Jones and husband Charles Sam Jones; sons, Dr. Michael McCoy and Steven McCoy and wife Neng; and three grandchildren, Kelsey Jones, Claire Jones and Katie McCoy.

Honorary pallbearers were Dr. Michael McCoy, Steven McCoy, Sam Jones, Harvey Christian and Curtis Williams.

The family requests that memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or the Louisiana Methodist Children’s Home in Ruston.

Osborne Funeral Home of Shreveport was in charge of arrangements.