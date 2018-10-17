Memorial services will be held at Thursday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. in the chapel at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley for James Renae Trumps, 69, who died Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in Gonzales.

Pastor Sean Walker of The Bayou Church in Lafayette, will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Thursday from 5 p.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.

Mr. Trumps is survived by his significant other, Debbie Alejandro of Youngsville; one daughter, Jennifer Trumps of Carencro; two sons, Jonathan Trumps and wife Christina of Prairieville and Justin Trumps and wife Daphne of Youngsville; two sisters, Mary Trumps Dugas of Lafayette and Edie Trumps Swiney of Scott; four granddaughters, Jada Boutte, Erin Trumps, Julia Trumps, and Zoe Trumps; and two grandsons, Jaxon Trumps and Jonah Trumps.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Casper and Ethel Miller Trumps.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting memorial donations be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: 26 Broadway 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004. www.jdrf.org

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.