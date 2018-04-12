A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 13 at 1 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley for James Rodney Forrestier, 74, who passed away on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, at 5:45 p.m. at Heart Hospital of Lafayette.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held at a later date.

The family requested that visitation be held on Thursday, April 12, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. at the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary was recited on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Visitation resumes on Friday, April 13, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Josephine “Josie” S. Forrestier of Crowley; five daughters, Carla Forrestier and wife Jolayne Cormier of Ruston, Nanette and husband Rodney Cobb of Chourant, Angelic and wife Lisa Chaisson of Lafayette, Marcie Forrestier of Crowley, and Neomi Forrestier of Crowley; one step-daughter, Heidi Marceaux of Youngsville; one son, Rodney “Rod” Forrestier of Breaux Bridge; two sisters, Brenda Davy of Crowley, and Elaine and husband Carroll Menard of Rayne; one brother, Gerard “Roy” and wife Linda Credeur; nine grandchildren, Tyler and wife Brittany Cobb of Choudrant, Travis and wife Katie Cobb of Downsville, Caitlyn Matthews of Crowley, Brooke Benoit of Crowley, Mya Benoit of Crowley, Caleb Aymami of Youngsville, Bryce Forrestier of Lafayette, Emma Forrestier of Breaux Bridge, Bennett Marceaux of Youngsville; and one great-grandson, Trent Cobb of Downsville.

Mr. Forrestier was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Forrestier and Mary Alice Hebert; and two sisters, Dianne Benoit and JoAnn Davy.

