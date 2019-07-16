A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on, Wednesday, July 17, at 2 p.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Crowley for Janelle M. Istre, 60, who passed away on Thursday, July 11, at 10:13 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Fr. Jason Vidrine, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in Woodlawn Cemetery in Crowley.

The family has requested the visitation to begin on Tuesday, July 16, at 10 a.m. and continue until just prior to the time of services on Wednesday, July 17, in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley. A Rosary will be recited on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Survivors include her husband of 46 years, Edward Istre Sr. of Crowley; three daughters, Debra and husband Kenneth Primeaux of Crowley, Jennifer Hanks of Crowley and Heather Istre of Crowley; one son, Edward “Ed” Jr. and wife Elaine Istre of Crowley; nine grandchildren, Bryon Istre, Shada Primeaux, Bryce Hanks, Hunter Hanks, Bethany Hanks, Jeremy Boddye II, Kyleigh Boddye, Hannah Istre and Kaylee Istre; and three great-grandchildren, Karson Hanks, Mae’Lynn Hanks and Aubree Hayes.

Mrs. Istre was preceded in death by her parents, Alpha and Ada G. Monceaux; step-father, Willie Istre; two brothers, John and Wilfred Monceaux; one sister, Irene Thibodeaux.

Pallbearers for the services will be Bryon Istre, Edward “Ed” Istre Jr., Kenneth Primeaux, Bryce Hanks, Hunter Hanks and Shannon Istre.

Honorary pallbearers for the services will be Shada Primeaux, Jeremy Boddye II, Kyleigh Boddye, Hannah Istre, Kaylee Istre, Bethany Hanks, Karson Hanks, Mae’Lynn Hanks, Aubree Hayes, John Istre and Robert Istre.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mrs. Istre’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., is in charge of all of the arrangements.