Jeanette Lavergne Dupont

RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Jeannette Lavergne Dupont, 80, who died Sunday, April 28, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #1 in Rayne.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include three daughters, Bernadette D. Jennings and spouse Gary J. Jennings, Michelle D. Vernoy and spouse Louis C. Vernoy, Antoinette D. Hoffpauir and spouse Lloyd L. Hoffpauir; four sons, Mark A. Dupont and spouse Christine H. Dupont, Christopher Dupont and spouse Michelle B. Dupont, Stephen C. Dupont and spouse Jeanne H. Dupont, Paul J. Dupont and spouse Paige C. Dupont, all of Rayne; 18 grandchildren, Clare D. Faul, Katie E. Dupont, Joshua B. Jennings, Lauren M. Theunissen, Tyler Jennings, Eric L. Vernoy, Zachary J. Vernoy, Timothy M. Hoffpauir, Natalie H. Gautreaux, Sarah D. Meche, Emily Dupont, Reid Dupont, Madalyn Dupont, John-David Dupont, Jude-Mikal Dupont, Julianna Dupont, Jakob-Paul Dupont; 10 great-grandchildren, Mallorie Richard, Analei Jennings, Aylei Theunissen, Lukas Theunissen, David S. Jennings, Asher Jennings, Bailey Hoffpauir, Lane Gautreaux, Drew Gautreaux, Owen Meche, and soon to be baby Jennings

She was preceded in death by husband, Charles John Dupont; grandson, David S. Jennings; father, Elza Lavergne; mother, Rose Thibodeaux Lavergne Ancelet; brother, James F. Lavergne; and in laws, Elton and Hermie L. Dupont.

Pallbearers will be her four sons and three sons-in-law, Mark Dupont, Christopher Dupont, Stephen Dupont, Paul Dupont, Gary Jennings, Louis Vernoy and Lloyd Hoffpauir. Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A Rosary will be prayed Tuesday, April 30, at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Tuesday, April 30, from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Wednesday May 1, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

