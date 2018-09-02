RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at 2:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Jeanette Robinson Hebert, 77, who died Sunday, September 2, at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne, LA.

Rev. Kevin Bordelon, Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Robert "Bobby" Hebert, two sons, Patrick J. Thibodeaux and companion Isolde Dorsett, Cary "Brett" Hebert and spouse Patrice Menard Hebert of Rayne, four grandchildren, Patrick J. Thibodeaux, II, Taylor J. Thibodeaux, Colin J. Hebert, Chad E. Hebert, step grandchild, Sara Hux, step grandchild, Amanda Hux, two daughters in law, Angie Spell Thibodeaux, Amy Fogleman Hebert Woodward, brother, Chester R. Robinson and spouse Jane, sister, Gloria Robinson Miller, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by father, Chester Carrell Robinson; mother, Constance Doucet Robinson; brother, Leo Paul "Billy" Robinson; and sister, Helen Robinson Courville.

Pallbearers will be her two sons, Patrick J. Thibodeaux and Cary "Brett" Hebert, and four grandsons, Patrick J. Thibodeaux II, Taylor J. Thibodeaux, Colin J. Hebert Chad E. Hebert.

Jeanette formally work with Mervine Kahn, Weills Department Store, C.S.I., and after C.S.I. joined her husband with their accounting and tax preparation business. She enjoyed preparing Sunday and holiday meals for the entire family, working in her garden and planting flowers and bowling in her younger days.

The family would like to gratefully thank Dr. D. Thomas Curtis, Dr. Joseph Brierre, Dr. Jonathan Thompson, Hospice of Acadiana, and especially the many sitters over the past years for the excellent care she received.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, September 3, 2018 at 6:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday, September 3, from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm and on Tuesday, September 4, from 8:00 am to 2:00 pm.

In Lieu of Flowers donations can be made in Jeanette Robinson Hebert's name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnson St., Ste 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, (337) 334-3141.