Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Jeffery Michael Vincent, 56, who died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

Deacon Daniel Besse will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours from noon Wednesday to service time.

Burial will be in Johnson Hanks Cemetery in Morse.

“Jeff” is survived by his wife of 37 years, Kim D. Vincent of Marrero; one daughter, Courtney Vincent of Madisonville and her children, Ava, Ryan and Henley; his mother, Lucille Breaux Vincent of Avondale; and one brother, Raywood P. “Butch” Vincent Jr.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raywood Paul Vincent Sr.; one sister, Nancy Berjansky; and one brother, Sidney Vincent.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.