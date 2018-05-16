Rayne - Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 16, 2018, at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Jennifer Boudreaux Guidry, 66, who died Friday, May 11, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment was in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, was the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and conducted the funeral services.

Survivors include three sons, Lonnie Guidry and wife Angela of Lafayette, Kendall “Kenny” Guidry of Rayne and Jamie Guidry of Lafayette; three sisters, Judy Boudreaux Norris of Rayne, Gayle Boudreaux LeBlanc of Rayne and Jacquelin Boudreaux Meche and Elmo of Rayne; five grandchildren, Jordan Guidry, Tori Guidry, Blanche Guidry, Drew Guidry and Trent Guidry; and four great-grandchildren, Cate Guidry, Layson Nugent, Brylee Credeur, Izzy Trahan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond “Bic” Steven Guidry; father, Lenes Boudreaux; and mother, Irene Mary Richard Boudreaux.

A Rosary was prayed Wednesday, May 16, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Wednesday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.