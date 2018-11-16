A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Friday, Nov. 2, at St. Francis Cabrini Catholic Church in Littleton, Colorado, for Jennifer Elkins Rinow, 39, who died on Oct. 15, 2018, in Parker, Colorado.

Jennifer was a graduate of Colorado University at Denver in Business Management and was employed in management for multi-family housing.

Jennifer loved playing tennis, cooking and reading.

Jennifer is survived by her husband, Jeff Rinow; one son, Rider; two daughters, Grace and Mila; her mother, Diane Bollich Elkins; one brother Lance Elkins; five sisters Skye Mitchell, Trish Elkins, Lorie Wadleigh, Robyn Streeks and Courtney Sinclair; along with numerous nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gary Lane Elkins; maternal grandparents, Frank and Barbara Zaunbrecher Bollich; and her paternal grandparents, Joe and Mildred Elkins.