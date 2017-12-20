Jeroldean Rasberry Domert

Funeral services for Mrs. Jeroldean Rasberry Dommert, 86, will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 21, 2017 in the Jennings United Methodist Church with Rev. Walter Parker officiating.

Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Funeral home visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday; and at the church Thursday from 8 a.m. until time of services.

Mrs. Dommert passed away at 5 a.m., Tuesday, December 19, 2017 at her residence.

Mrs. Dommert was a lifelong resident of Iota and a graduate of Iota High School. She was a secondary English teacher at Iota High School for 20 plus years. She was an active member of the United Methodist Women, serving as an officer at local and district levels. She taught Sunday school at Jennings United Methodist Church for many years. She was an avid reader and lifelong learner, and loved to share her passion for learning and literature with others.

Survivors include three daughters, Janna Joy (Robert) Simms of San Angelo, Texas, Diane (Richard) Brown of Moss Bluff, Karen (Jody) Aucoin of Lake Charles; one son, Karl (Lisa) Dommert of Alexandria; sister, Sandra (Don) Weathersby of Laurel MS; two brothers, Donald (Marie) Rasberry of Iota and Malcolm Rasberry of Iota; sister-in-law, Linda Rasberry of Iota; 9 grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Dodds and Lucille Rasberry and her husband, Roy Dommert and one brother Howard (Butch) Rasberry.

