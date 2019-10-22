A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Wednesday, Oct. 23, at St. Lawrence Catholic Church for Jerome Lambert Ronkartz, 86, who passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings.

Fr. Joseph Tran, pastor of St. Lawrence Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be from 8 a.m. to noon at St. Lawrence Catholic Church. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m.

Interment will be in St. Lawrence Mausoleum.

Mr. Jerome was a member of the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict. He was a life-long parishioner of St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he served on the parish council.

Mr. Jerome was a member of the Holy Name Society, and the Acadia Parish Cattle Association where he served as president. His career was dedicated to Supreme Rice Mill for 43 years.

He is survived by one daughter, Gwen Ronkartz Richard and husband Mark of Mowata; one son, Greg M. Ronkartz and wife Diana of Mowata; one daughter-in-law, Patricia P. Ronkartz of Mowata; eight grandchildren, Nick Heinen and wife Sarah of Hathaway, Lindsey H. Boudreaux and husband Ben of Hathaway, Garrick Ronkatz and wife Danielle of Mowata, Allison R. Arceneaux and husband Tim of Mowata, Michael Ronkartz and wife Claire of Crowley, Scott Ronkartz and wife Katie of Roberts Cove, Ronald Ronkartz and Samantha Ronkartz of Mowata; 15 great-grandchildren, Garrick Paul, Luke, and Andrew Ronkartz, Ava, Annalise, and Jack Arceneaux, Mylie and Isaac Heinen, and Emily, Kate, and Luke Boudreaux; Allie, and Catherine Ronkartz, and Cole and Maddie Ronkartz; three sisters-in-law, Effie Ronkartz, Willietta Z. Phillips, and Hilda B. Zaunbrecher; and two brothers-in-law, C.A. Fabacher, and Bud Zaunbrecher.

Mr. Ronkartz is preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Zaunbrecher Ronkartz; two sons Stephen Mark Ronkartz, and his infant son Christopher Ronkartz; his parents, Lambert and Regina Dischler Ronkartz; two brothers, J.W. and Joe Ronkartz; and three sisters, Josephine Burton, Jeanette Robinson, Louise Troyanowski.

The family would like to thank his caretakers, Melissa Dixon, Paula Caplinger, Cynthia Fontenot, and Paula Touchet; Lamm Hospice especially Sheryl, Courtney, and Melissa; and Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home.

