Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017 in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Jerry G. Hoffpauir, 79, who died Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 5:48 a.m. at Acadia General Hospital.

Rev. Gerard Morgan, Associate Pastor of Northside Assembly of God Church will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visitation Saturday from 10 a.m. to the time of service.

Mr. Hoffpauir is survived by one daughter, Kelly H. Young and her husband, Tracy of Crowley; two sons, Ricky Hoffpauir and his wife, Diana of Crowley, and Donald Hoffpauir of Baton Rouge; two sisters, Mabel LeJeune and Flora Belle Breaux both of Egan; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Bernadette Hoffpauir; one son, Gerald Hoffpauir; his parents, Kelly Hoffpauir and Olivia Abshire Hoffpauir; two sisters and four brothers.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: ASPCA,

P. O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929, www.aspca.org.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

