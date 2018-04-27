Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 27, at 3 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Jerry P. Guidry, 61, who passed away at his home in Crowley on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 11 p.m.

Br. Len Whitaker, pastor of Pentecostal’s of Crowley, will be officiating for the services.

Burial will be held in the North Hanks Cemetery in Rayne.

The visitation began on Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the funeral home chapel in Crowley. Visitation will be resuming on Friday at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Survivors include his mother, Amy Aline C. Menard of Crowley; four brothers, Dempsey and wife Denise Guidry of Lake Charles, George William Guidry of Crowley, Terry Guidry of Crowley and Brett and wife Cathy Dolan of Baytown, Texas; four sisters, Kathleen Hayes of Crowley, Sharon Fisher of Crowley, Cara and husband David Patillo of Dallas, Texas, and Robyn and husband Ricky Felix of Crowley; several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Guidry was preceded in death by his father, George Ray Guidry; his step-father, Preston Menard; one sister, Glenda Rae Davis; one brother, Preston Steven Menard.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.