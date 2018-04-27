Jerry P. Guidry

Fri, 04/27/2018 - 10:06am Saja Hoffpauir
CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 27, at 3 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Jerry P. Guidry, 61, who passed away at his home in Crowley on Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at 11 p.m.
Br. Len Whitaker, pastor of Pentecostal’s of Crowley, will be officiating for the services.
Burial will be held in the North Hanks Cemetery in Rayne.
The visitation began on Thursday, April 26, at 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the funeral home chapel in Crowley. Visitation will be resuming on Friday at 8 a.m. until time of services.
Survivors include his mother, Amy Aline C. Menard of Crowley; four brothers, Dempsey and wife Denise Guidry of Lake Charles, George William Guidry of Crowley, Terry Guidry of Crowley and Brett and wife Cathy Dolan of Baytown, Texas; four sisters, Kathleen Hayes of Crowley, Sharon Fisher of Crowley, Cara and husband David Patillo of Dallas, Texas, and Robyn and husband Ricky Felix of Crowley; several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Guidry was preceded in death by his father, George Ray Guidry; his step-father, Preston Menard; one sister, Glenda Rae Davis; one brother, Preston Steven Menard.
You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Guidry’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.
Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, (337) 783-1395. 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, is in charge of all of the arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018