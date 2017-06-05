Jerry was born in Riceville on Dec. 21, 1922, to John Clark Fontenot and Eva Fetterly Fontenot. He was called from this life on Wednesday, May 31, 2017. Jerry met wife, Helen Dartez, and the two of them married on June 8, 1946. He worked as a welder. Jerry loved gardening and hunting, but he also enjoyed doing mechanic work. Jerry was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Jerry is survived by his daughter, Brenda Fontenot Johnson of Crowley; grandchildren, Tabatha (Keith) Barkly of Stamping Ground, Kentucky, and Courtney Jagneaux of Gueydan; and great-grandchildren, Tanner Barkley, Madisyn Leday and Riana Harris.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents, John and Eva Fontenot; beloved wife, Helen Dartez Fontenot; son, Leroy Fontenot; three brothers; and one sister.

A funeral service will be held at First Baptist Church for Jerry Roy “Boogie” Fontenot, 94, of Gueydan on Monday, June 5, at 2 p.m. with Reverend Troy Duhon officiating. Visitation will begin at First Baptist Church on June 5 at 10 a.m. until his time of service. Burial will follow in Gueydan Cemetery.

The family of Mr. Jerry would like to send a special Thank You to all the Staff and Caregivers at the Gueydan Memorial Guest Home, Hospice Compassus, Dr. Aertker and to his nurse Mrs. Lauren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.