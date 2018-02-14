Jesse Idel Morgan Lyons Burr

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 16, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley for Jessie Idel Morgan Lyons Burr, who died Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, in Crowley.

Fr. Mikel Polson will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Friday from 9 a.m. until 1:45 p.m. A rosary will be recited at 11:30 a.m.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum at a later date.

Mrs. Jessie was born in Indian Bayou on Jan. 29, 1925, to Eva and Lemuel Morgan. She attended school in Crowley which also included nursing school. She also completed nursing training in Lafayette. She was a nurse for 30 years in Crowley for Doctors Albert and Mims Morgan and also spent 10 years as a nurse in Tyler, Texas.

She returned to Crowley to be close to her two sons after being away for some 50 years.

She is survived by her two loving sons, Roy and Ken Lyons, both of Crowley; two step-daughters, Sherry Miller of Keller, Texas, and Kay McClanahan and husband Botsie of McKinney, Texas; two sisters, Erline Morgan Chavers of Baton Rouge, and Iva Morgan Shaw of New York City, New York; one brother, Victor “Jack” Morgan and wife “Dot” Boudreaux Morgan of Crowley; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Saunier “Cotton” Lyons, who is the father of her children, and Franklin Hall Burr; her parents, Eva and Lemuel Morgan; four sisters, Opal Perrilloux, Ola Clonz, Viola Robinson, and Bessie Ancelet Vickers; and one grandson, Jason Lyons.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.