Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 2 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Jesse J. “Butsie” Meyers Jr., 62, who passed away at his home in Crowley on Monday, Feb. 20, 2017, at 6:49 p.m.

Rev. Kerry Doucet will be officiating for the services. Burial will be in the Istre Cemetery in Mermentau Cove.

The family has requested the visitation be held on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Visitation will resume on Thursday, Feb. 23, at 8 a.m. until time of services all in the Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Survivors include his wife of 41 years, Cindy Meyers of Crowley; two daughters, Katrina and husband, Craig Breaux of Crowley and Jessica Meyers and Jody Menard of Crowley; one son, Chad Meyers of Orange, Texas; two brothers, Howard Smith of Crowley and Garnice Meyers; two sisters, Mary Bearb of Crowley and Francis Trahan of Crowley; his mother-in-law, Rita Henry of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Bradley and wife Amber, Matthew, Chasity and husband Brandon, Michael, Tyler, Madelynn, Christopher and Jessie Rae; and one great-granddaughter, Aubrey LeJeune.

Mr. Meyers was preceded in death by one grandson, Trent Meyers; his parents, Jesse J. and Myrtle H. Meyers Sr.; one sister, Geno Smith; and two brothers, Ovey and Eugene Smith.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Meyers’ family online at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC- Crowley, (337) 783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, LA 70526 is in charge of all of the arrangements.