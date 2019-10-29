A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Iota for Jimmie John Miller Sr., 83, who passed away Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at The Carpenter House in Lafayette.

Fr. Jude Thierry, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family requestedvisiting hours to be held Monday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. A rosary was recited at 6 p.m. Monday.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery in Iota.

He survived by six children, Jimmie Miller Jr. and wife Jolain of Iota, Billy Miller of Hemphill, Texas, Danny Miller and wife Kristi of Rayne, Doug Miller of Lafayette, Joey Miller and wife Samantha of Lafayette, and Jennifer Benoit and husband Fred of Egan; two brothers, Alfred and Tommy Miller of Lake Charles; 17 grandchildren, Aimee Cunningham and husband Trey of Iota, Megan Gatte of Egan, Remi Miller of Mermentau, Matthew Miller of Iota, Alex Wayne Miller of Alaska, Logan Miller of Crowley, Ross Miller of Rayne, Hunter Miller and wife Emily of Lafayette, Claire Miller of Lafayette, Keisha Miller of Duson, Ian Mitchell and wife Morgan of Germany, Ethan Mitchell of Egan, Chandler Montgomery and husband Conner of Montgomery, Alabama, Reese Miller of Lafayette, Carson Miller of Birmingham, Alabama, Brandon Benoit and wife Leslie of Lyons Point, and Dustin Benoit and wife Devin of Youngsville; and 11 great-grandchildren, Madeline, Brennon, and William Gatte, Adell, John Burley, and Laurel Cunningham, Liam and Ruby Leonards, Milyn and Elinna Miller and Jenson Benoit.

Mr. Miller is preceded in death by his wife, Norma “Lou” Oliver Miller; his parents, Dupre and Zora Johnson Miller; one brother, Dwight Miller; and two grandsons, Daniel and Zachary Miller.

Pallbearers will be Jimmie Miller Jr., Billy Miller, Danny Miller, Doug Miller, Joey Miller, Fred Benoit and Alex Miller

