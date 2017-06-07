Funeral services were held on Monday, June 5, at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Jimmy J. Menard Sr., 62, who passed away at his home in Branch on Friday, June 2, 2017, at 11:35 p.m.

Mrs. Ellen Cormier, pastor of Victory Family Worship Center in Scott, officiated for the services.

Burial was in St. Edmund Catholic Church Cemetery in Branch.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Sunday, June 4, at 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. in the funeral home chapel in Rayne. A Rosary was recited on Sunday at 7 o’clock in the evening. Visitation resumed on Monday, June 5, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Mr. Jimmy was a resident of Branch. He retired from SLEMCO with 29 years of service in Crowley and Lafayette.

He enjoyed riding horses and trail rides, spending time with family, fishing and cooking. He will be missed by his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 36 years, Susanna Susan Menard of Branch; one daughter, April and husband, Jammie Degeyter of Cecilia; one son, Jimmy “Jay” Menard Jr. and companion Latrell Primeaux of Branch; his mother, Loretta Lanclos Babineaux; three sisters, Laura and husband Harold Marceaux of Lafayette, Gertrude Guillory of Lafayette and Sandra and husband Henry Winn of Lafayette; two brothers, Rickey Menard Sr. and wife Annette of Youngsville and John D. Menard Jr. and wife Juanita of Cecilia; one step sister, Melanie and husband Glen Landry of Erath; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers for the services were Jammie Degeyter, Terry Broussard, Nick Denais, James Marceaux Jr., Jason Menard and Rickey Menard Jr.

Honorary Pallbearers for the service were Lane Menard, Jade Degeyter, Mason Winn, Bryce Arabie, John Dudley Menard Jr., Rickey Menard Sr. and Harold Marceaux.

Mr. Menard was preceded in death by his father, John Dudley Menard Sr.; his step father, John Babineaux; one brother, Julian Menard; one sister, Dianne Menard Hebert; one nephew, Robin “Boo’ Marceaux; one niece, Rachelle Guillory.

