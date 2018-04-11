Jo Ann Henny

CROWLEY

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 14, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Mrs. Jo Ann Henny, 81, who passed away on Friday, April 6, 2018, in Crowley.
Interment will be in West Crowley Cemetery.
Father Godwin will be officiating the Funeral Mass.
Mrs. Henny was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. She was employed by the Ross Library on July 1, 1956, where she continued her employment at the Acadia Parish Library, and retired on Dec.r 31, 1989.
Mrs. Henny leaves to cherish her memories: her husband of 59 years, Charles William Henny of Crowley; two sons, Charles A. Henny Sr. (Theresa) and Brian A. Henny Sr., both of Crowley; one sister, Virley Garrick (Gerald Sr.) of Crowley; three grandchildren, Michael Guidry (Marie) of Rayne, Charles A. Henny Jr. (Jessica) and Brian A. Henny Jr., (Charlisa), both of Crowley; six great-grandchildren, Brian A. Henny III, Calea Boutte, Charles A. Henny III, Khailyn Henny, Paris Henny and Chance Henny; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mrs. Henny was preceded in death by her parents, Rogers Joseph Sr. and Lou Ella Minix Joseph; five brothers, Donald, Calvin, Rogers Jr., Elmo Sr. and Robert Joseph; and three sisters, Stella Mae Sparks, Dorothy Burnett and Calina Maynard.
The family would like to express special thanks to Dr. Stringfellow and staff, Dr. Hardwood and staff, Dr. Shirin Sabbaghian and staff, Louisiana Hospice and staff, Palliative Care and staff, Acadia Home Care and staff, and her caregivers, Virley Garrick, Caprice Ledet, Dorothy Brown Thomas, Brenda Holbert, Shanicka Kneeland, Theresa Guillory, Linda Wilson and Ann Rogers.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Ford and Joseph Funeral Home for immediate family.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.

