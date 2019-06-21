MIRE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at a 12:30 pm Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire, for Joann Delores Pastorick Meche, 84, who died Thursday, June 20, at The Ellington Nursing Home in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire.

Rev. Michael Arnaud, Pastor of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Mire, will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services. Rev. Paul Broussard, Pastor of St. Leo IV Catholic Church, Roberts Cove, will be the con-celebrant.

Mrs. Joann enjoyed family, fishing and life. She always had a cup of coffee or food for you when you visited with her, whether you wanted it or not.

Survivors include five daughters, Carolyn M. Thevis and spouse Herbert of Mire, Jeanette M. David and spouse Carl of Church Point, Diane M. Hebert and spouse David of Scott, Patricia M. Meyer and spouse James "Jim" of Roberts Cove, Charmaine M. Bourque and spouse John of Mire; five sons, Phillip Pastorick and spouse Dona of Opelousas, Kenneth Meche and spouse Dale of Mire, Bryan Meche and spouse Debbie of Roberts Cove, Davie Meche Jr. of Baton Rouge, Craig Meche and spouse Jamie of Mire; three sisters, Jessie P. Trahan and spouse Ray of Lafayette, Elsie P. Weaver of Houston, TX, Nell P. Judd and spouse Robert of Houston, TX; three brothers, Sidney Pastorick and spouse Carol of W. Virginia, Dale Pastorick of Eunice, Paul Glenn Pastorick and spouse Diane of Port Barre; 22 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by husband, Davie Leo Meche Sr.; son, Mike Pastorick; two great-grandchildren; and her parents, John Pastorick and Margaret Simmons Pastorick.

A Rosary will be prayed Friday, June 21, at 7:00 pm and Saturday, June 22, at 10:00 am in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Friday, June 21, from noon to 9:00 pm and on Saturday, June 22, from 8:00 am until noon.

The Meche family would like to give a special thanks to all who cared for her, especially The Ellington Nursing Home for the great care that was given to Mrs. Joann, and to Hospice of Acadiana.

