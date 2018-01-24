A Memorial Service for Mrs. Joanna Leigh Amy Pruitt, who passed away Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, will be held at the First Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Mrs. Pruitt was the only child of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Amy of Crowley. She was born on Oct. 28, 1924, in Pineville. The Amys moved to Iota in 1928 where Joanna Leigh was raised until 1938 when the family moved to Crowley. She graduated from Crowley High School in 1940 and completed her Bachelor of Education Degree in Music as a Band Major from Southwestern Louisiana Institute in Lafayette in 1943.

After one year of teaching as Band Supervisor in Pointe Coupee Parish, she enrolled in the LSU School of Music. She completed her Master’s of Music Education as a Piano Major in 1945.

Her teaching experience in public schools continued in Lafourche Parish and Webster Parish until 1949 when she returned to Crowley to teach private piano lessons for the next 55 years before retirement.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she was the church pianist for 65 years. Through the years she and her husband, Albert, made mission trips as Lay Missionaries to various countries and states as assigned by the International Mission Board and the North American Mission Board of the Southern Baptist Convention.

She was also a 68-year member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, an honorary society for women educators. As a member, she served as Xi Chapter president (Acadia Parish), a member of the National Music Committee, state president of Epsilon State (Louisiana), Epsilon State executive secretary, as well as being the chairman and a member of various committees on both the local and state level.

She was awarded the state society’s highest honor, the Epsilon State Achievement Award, for distinguished service to Epsilon State in 1985. She also composed a march that was selected to be included in Songbook No. 5 of the International Society.

She was a Charter Member and Life Member of the Iota Omicron Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota music fraternity while at SLI, and a Charter Member of the Lafayette Alumnae Chapter of SAI. She was a member of Lafayette Chapter No. 46, Order of the Eastern Star, for 66 years. She was a past Matron and, during her years of membership, she was asked to fill the office of organist (pianist) and assistant organist several times on both chapter and state levels.

As such, she composed several marches that are used in the Order. She also composed the music for Mary Alice Fontenot’s Clovis Crawfish and Orphan ZoZo books.

She was a member of the Crowley Attakapas Study Club where she was a past president. Additionally, she was active in the Acadia Chapter of National Society, Daughters of the American Revolution, for 33 years.

Mrs. Pruitt is survived by two sons, F. Paxton Pruitt and daughter-in-law Debbie Glass Pruitt of Ruston, and Banks C. Pruitt and daughter-in-law Sandra Cormier Pruitt of Crowley. She is also survived by the following grandchildren: Rebecca Pruitt Brown of Lincoln, Nebraska, John Pruitt of Lewisville, Texas, Anna Pruitt Wyatt of Nacogdoches, Texas, Alicia Pruitt of Crowley, Charles White of Lyons Point, and Christopher White of Crowley. She leaves six great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons.

Mrs. Pruitt was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Pruitt; her parents, Francis and Florence Amy; and her daughter, Ginette Su Pruitt White, all of Crowley.

The family will be receiving guests from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church with a Memorial Service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be sent to the First Baptist Church, Crowley, for the Mission Fund or the Music Department.