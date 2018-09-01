A private gathering will be held at a later date for Joe Mayfield, 79, who passed away surrounded by his family on August 26, 2018

He is survived by his wife, Cathy Mayfield of Crowley; his daughter, Shellie Mayfield of Lake Charles; and his fur babies, Belle and Pepper.

Mr. Mayfield was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Margaret, and his brothers, Jim and Jerry, all from Oklahoma.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made in his honor to a needy family or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.