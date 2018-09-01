Joe Mayfield

Sat, 09/01/2018 - 5:20pm
CROWLEY

A private gathering will be held at a later date for Joe Mayfield, 79, who passed away surrounded by his family on August 26, 2018
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Mayfield of Crowley; his daughter, Shellie Mayfield of Lake Charles; and his fur babies, Belle and Pepper.
Mr. Mayfield was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Margaret, and his brothers, Jim and Jerry, all from Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made in his honor to a needy family or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2018