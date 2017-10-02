Joel (Joe) Pousson, 92, of Iota, entered eternal peace on October 1, 2017, marking the end of a life dedicated to God, country, family, and community. Services for Joe will be held on Wednesday, October 4, beginning at 9 a.m. with visitation at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota. A rosary will be recited at 10 a.m, followed by a procession to St. Joseph Catholic Church for the celebration of a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.

Born in Iota on September 6, 1925, Joe was the eldest of four children born to Timothy M. and Mary Bourgeois Pousson. He graduated from Iota High School and joined the U.S. Army Air Corps—a predecessor to the U.S. Air Force—eventually serving in the Korean War. Upon his return home, Joe worked in multiple jobs around the country ranging from oil field services to bookkeeping, but he ultimately returned to Iota where he owned his own welding business for many years. Joe unofficially retired as a welder and soon after became Postmaster General for Iota, later retiring from the U.S. Postal Service. Throughout his life and into retirement, he took great pride in looking after the people of his community as well as his family and friends.

A beloved son, brother, companion, uncle, and friend, Joe enjoyed surrounding himself with his family and friends. He and his life companion Aloysia (“Lo”) loved to travel and made frequent trips to destinations across the U.S. Joe was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed sports such as fishing and duck hunting. Being a creature of habit, Joe most of all loved the routines in his life – he could be found daily driving through town, stopping at the post office, and visiting with friends over a cup of coffee. On most Saturdays, he would head to the Crowley Town Club for dinner with Lo and their good friends C.A. and Mary Agnes Fabacher.

Joe took significant interest in keeping up with the lives and accomplishments of his various nieces and nephews, all of whom adored and respected him as their “Paran.” His love and loyalty toward those around him is most evident in how he responded to the request of his dying best friend, Larre F. Butler, who asked Joe to look after his wife and young children after he passed. Larre’s widow Aloysia (Lo) and Joe became best friends and companions for the duration of their lives. Joe respected and loved Lo, and he looked after her and Larre’s children as if they were his own. Joe was a quintessential role model and mentor who exemplified a life of fairness, kindness, and humility. His love, astute wisdom, and friendship will not be forgotten.

Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Timothy and Mary Pousson; his companion, Aloysia “Lo” Butler; his sister, Betty J. Hebert and her husband Wallace “Wally”; brother Eugene “Gene” Pousson, his wife Ruth, and their son Benny Pousson; brother Van Pousson, his wife Emma Jean, and their son Mark Pousson; as well as Lo’s daughter, Beverly Butler Domingues.

Those left to cherish their Patriarch’s memory are his extended family, Brandon P. Butler and Larre G. Butler, both of Crowley, and Stephen B. Butler of Estes Park, CO. He is also survived by four nephews: Ray Pousson of Orange, Texas, John Hebert of Dayton, Texas, Joel Hebert of Edinburg, Texas, and Timmy Pousson of Leesville; as well as six nieces: Sheila Lathrop and Freda Rast, both of Orange, Texas, Renee Hebert of Spring, Texas, Anita Williams of Pineville, MO, Michelle Posey of Maurepas, and Angela K. Pousson of Lufkin, Texas; in addition to numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, other extended family, and long-time friends.

The Pousson and Butler families wish to extend their sincerest gratitude to the nurses and staff of the Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home in Jennings for the excellent care provided in Joe’s later years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to honor Joe’s memory make a donation in his name to St. Francis Catholic School, 490 St. Joseph Avenue, Iota, LA 70543, or to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 604 St. Joseph Avenue, Iota, LA 70543.

