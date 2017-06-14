A Liturgy of the Word Service will be celebrated for John B. Schexnaider, 80, on Thursday, June 15, at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home-Crowley Chapel with Rev. Matthew Higginbotham officiating. Visitation will begin Thursday, at 8 a.m., with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 9:30 a.m., until just prior to the time of the service. Interment will follow the service with Rev. Corey Campeaux officiating and will be in Gueydan Cemetery. Mr. Schexnaider passed away on Monday, June 12, 2017, at his home in Crowley.

Mr. Schexnaider is survived by his loving wife, Shirley M. Schexnaider of Crowley; children, Albert Thomas Schexnaider and his wife Diane of Crowley and Edward John Schexnaider of Crowley; grandchildren, Kenneth Paul Reese Jr. and his wife Anita of Gueydan and Scott Michael Reese and his wife Katie of Duson; and one brother, John D. Schexnaider.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Schexnaider and Alicia Suire Schexnaider; daughter, Sarah Schexnaider Reese; brothers, Edward Schexnaider, William Schexnaider, Kernice Schexnaider and John Collin Schexnaider; and one sister, Lula Mae Fritz.

