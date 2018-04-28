John Edward Vondenstein

LYONS POINT

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for John Edward Vondenstein, 78, who died Friday, April 27, 2018, in Crowley.
Pastor Clifton LeJeune will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visitation be held Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery in Lyons Point.
Mr. Vondenstein is survived by one daughter, Dana Decuir and her husband Mike of Egan; three sisters, Shirley Stelly and her husband Lee of Breaux Bridge, Belle Vondenstein of Lyons Point and Sandra Hodge and her husband Jim of Baytown, Texas; two brothers, Perman Vondenstein and his wife Mary Katherine of Baytown and Stephen Broussard and his wife Peggy of Shreveport; three granddaughters; one grandson; four great-granddaughters and three great-grandsons.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Zulma Broussard Vondenstein.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.

