Funeral services will be held Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Crossroads Church, Lafayette, for John Harold Faulk Jr., 62, who died Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 5:20 p.m. in Crowley.

Pastor Jeff Ables will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Sunday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home and Monday from 8 a.m. to service time at Crossroads Church in Lafayette. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

John is survived by his wife, Kayla Villejoin Faulk of Crowley; three daughters, Barbara Faulk of Lacassine, Allison Faulk of Lafayette and Maggie Deville of Gonzales; two grandchildren, Brent Christopher Hargrave Jr. and Emma Louise Hargrave both of Lacassine; one sister, Kay F. Woodard of Alexandria, Virginia; one step sister, Katie Green of Fredericksburg, Virginia; and one step brother, Don Sobba of Lafayette.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara Powell Faulk and John H. “Johnny” Faulk Sr., and his step mother, Clara Morel Faulk.

Pallbearers will be Seth Abshire, Zachary Abshire, Christopher Hargrave, Brent Hargrave, Greg Villejoin and Gerald Spohrer. Honorary pallbearers will be Dennis Abshire, Daryl Villejoin, Ricky Villejoin, Rick Villejoin and Don Sobba.

