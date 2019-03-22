A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 23, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, for John O. Wilson, 73, who died at 5:15 p.m. on March 11, 2019, at Rosewood Nursing Home in Lake Charles.

Father Rev. Godwin Imoru, pastor of St. Theresa Church, will celebrate the Mass and committal services at South Crowley Cemetery.

A Rosary will be prayed at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 23, and visitation may be observed on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

John O. Wilson was born on Dec. 30, 1945, in Crowley to Sid Wilson Sr., and Marie Cecilia Wilson (Paul).

John was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. He had a passion for doing carpentry. He had a master in carpentry. He was a superintendent of Lake Charles.

John was a proud father to his children, grandchildren and great-grand children.

John was the proud father of two precious daughters, Rose Wheeler of Crowley and Charlene King of Alexandria; his two sons, David Handy of Lake Charles and Jonathan Wilson of Crowley.

He leaves to cherish his memories his two daughters Rose Wheeler of Crowley and Charlene King of Alexandria; two sons, David Handy of Lake Charles and Jonathan Wilson of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Larisa Simms of Crowley, Kristen Wilson of Crowley, John Simms of Crowley, Robert Simms Jr., of Aviano, Italy/Morocco, Africa, Jon’Erica Whiting of Houston, Texas, Amorion Quinney of Alexandria, Ashari Quinney of Alexandria and A’Nina Quinney of Alexandria; six great-grandchildren, Monica Thomas, Tyrese White, Roselina Simms, Kayden James, Tera Whiting and Savannah Whiting.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Ford and Joseph Funeral Home of Crowley.