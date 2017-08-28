Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 30, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for John Thomas Marsh Potts, 76, who died Monday, August 21, 2017 at 10 p.m. in Crowley.

Rev. Lewis Morris, Pastor of First United Methodist Church, will officiate for the services. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Mausoleum.

Mr. Potts was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Paine and Mildred Marsh Potts; one sister, Frances Louise Potts.

Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, 321 East Third Street, Crowley, LA 70526.

