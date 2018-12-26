Funeral services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 26, at 3 p.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for John W. Fontenot Sr., 64, who passed away on Saturday, Dec. 22, 2018, at 10:18 a.m. at Lafayette General Hospital in Lafayette.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Port Barre, officiated for the services. Burial was held in the Abshire Cemetery in rural Kaplan.

The family requested the visitation to be held on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until time of services in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley.

Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Linda Fontenot; one son, John Warren Fontenot Jr. and wife Teri of Kaplan; two daughters, Lynn Abshire Cianco of Kaplan, and Amanda and husband Jason Moake of DeRidder; two brothers, Lawrence Fontenot of Vidor, Texas, and Raymond Fontenot of Kaplan; one sister, Amanda Judith Gautreaux of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Britney, Brook, Brandy, Benjamin, Nikkie, Aerin, Brenna and Nathan; seven great-grandchildren.

Mr. Fontenot was preceded in death by one granddaughter, Paige Fontenot; his parents, Bernie and Ida Bell C. Fontenot; one brother, Frank Fontenot Sr.

You may view the obituary, sign the guest registry and express condolences online to Mr. Fontenot’s family at www.duhonfuneralhome.com.

Duhon Funeral Home, LLC - Crowley, 337-783-1395, 1529 Crowley-Rayne Hwy., Crowley, was in charge of all of the arrangements.