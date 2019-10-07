Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at Bible Missionary Church in Crowley for John Wayne Perry, 73, who died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Rayne.

Pastor Lyndell Day and Pastor Randy Paul will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at Bible Missionary Church in Crowley.

Interment will be in Indian Bayou Methodist Cemetery.

Mr. Perry proudly served his country during the Vietnam Era as a member of the United States Army.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Brenda Spell Perry of Rayne; and one daughter, Joni Thousand and husband Sean of Scott.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Herman and Ethel Bertrand Perry; his mother-in-law, Sarah Ann Spell; and his father-in-law, Brennie Spell.

The family of Mr. Perry would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of The Ellington of Rayne as well as the staff of Hospice of Acadiana.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey- Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 N. Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.