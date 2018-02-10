RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2018, at 2:00 pm at Abundant Life Assembly in Rayne, for Jordan Andrew Matthews, 17, who died Friday, February 2, 2018 in Rayne.

Interment will be in the Arceneaux Cemetery in Rayne.

Brother Sigmund Richard will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include mother, Melba "Cissi" Lynn Young of Rayne; father, Lawrence "Jay" Matthews Jr. of Rayne; girlfriend, Taylor Breaux of Rayne; two sisters, Paige Cormier and wife Jacey of Rayne and Jaylyn Matthews of Rayne; three brothers, James Cormier and fiance Kathleen Langlinais of Rayne, Chase Broussard of Rayne and Gage Matthews of Rayne; maternal grandmother, Derbra Young of Rayne; seven uncles, Bryson Douga, Ronnie Matthews and wife Melissa, Lonnie Matthews, Ricky Young and wife Emily, Joshua Young, Billy Huddleston and Roland LeBlanc; two aunts, Corita Hebert and husband Wallace and Melinda Matthews; step-grandparents, Jeanette and Donald Doucet of Rayne; step-father, Lance Broussard; two step-aunts, Lisa St. Julian and Nicole St. Julian; and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, John Rickey Young; paternal grandparents, Lawrence and Betty Matthews Sr.; paternal grandmother, Alice Babineaux; great-grandmother, Agnes LeBlanc; and a niece, Everleigh Skye Cormier.

Pallbearers will be Paige Cormier, Chase Broussard, James Cormier, Bryson Douga, Lonnie Matthews, Ronald Singal, Devon Renfrow, Trent Pastor. Honorary pallbearers will be Gage Matthews, Trevor Young, Chaz Thibodeaux, Dustin Cormier, Spencer Bergeron.

Jordan Matthews family would like to give a special thanks to everyone who made a donation to help with the funeral expenses.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Wednesday February 7, 2018 from 11:00 am to 9:00 pm and on Thursday February 8, 2018 from 8:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.