Funeral services for Joseph “Boogie” Charles will be held on Saturday, May 26, at 11 a.m. at Holy Temple Baptist Church in Crowley.

Joseph Charles, 77, died on Friday, May 18, 2018, at Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Visitation was observed at the church at 8 a.m. until the time of service.

He was a proud and devoted husband and father who would help anyone in need.

Joseph Charles leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Hazel Charles; his daughter, Patricia Woods-Jackson (Marvin) of Crowley; sons, Anthony Scott of Dallas, Texas, Michael Scott of Elsmore, Kentucky, and Byron Scott of Crowley; son-in-law, Eddie Byers (Laine); and a host of aunts, uncles, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis Charles and Viola Roy; sisters, Elnetta Krout-Baily, Elnora Scott, Audrey Hawkins and Mary Lou Pettaway-Burke; brothers, Elridge “Freddie” Williams and Ernest Banks; daughter, Roslyn Elaine Scott Byers “Laine”; and a great-nephew, Reginald “Reggie” Hawkins.