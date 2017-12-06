LAKE CHARLES - Joseph “Gus” Richard, 85, of Lake Charles, LA, died at 3:26 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017, in a local care facility.

Mr. Richard was born January 7, 1932 in Rayne, where he was raised. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. Mr. Richard lived a number of years in Beaumont, Texas, before moving to Lake Charles in 1967. He was employed as a machinist at PCD Cities Service until his retirement in 1983, then he began his second career as the Machine Shop Instructor at Sowela Tech until his retirement in 1996.

Mr. Richard was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church. He was a member of the American Legion Post #1. During his younger years, he volunteered as a fireman in Lumberton, Texas, and coached his children’s Little League Baseball teams. He enjoyed gardening and made wood duck boxes.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Julie Cora LaCroix Richard; sons, Michael Richard of Baton Rouge, Leonard Richard of Richmond, VA, and Arthur Richard of Richards, TX; daughters, Margaret R. Drew of Houston, TX and Inez Roberts and husband John, also of Houston, TX; three grandchildren, Ariel Barlow, Christine Drew and Wesley Gus Richard; and three great-grandchildren, Bliss, Ella, and Veda Barlow.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bertha Fontenot and Francois Richard, and one son, Howard Richard.

A gathering of family members and friends was on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 from 2:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home.

