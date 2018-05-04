A 1 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 5, at St. Edmond Catholic Church in Lafayette, for Joseph “Joe” Kincel Jr., 81, who passed peacefully with his family at his side, on Tuesday, May 1, 2018, at his residence in Lafayette.

Private Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Jennings.

Rev. Gilbert Dutel, pastor of St. Edmond Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant and conduct the funeral services. Rev. Dutel will be assisted by Deacon Jim Kincel, nephew of Joe.

Musical selections, “Gather Us In,” “Psalm 63,” “On Eagles’ Wings,” “Amazing Grace” and “The City of God,” will be performed by Jodi Bollich, organist and soloist. Lectors for Mass will be Rachel and Ben Jenkins, and a Eulogy will be given by Christine Kincel Jenkins.

Serving as Giftbearers will be Taylor Kincel and Julia Kincel

Survivors include his beloved wife of 53 years, Barbara Gayle Stackhouse Kincel; two daughters, Christine Kincel Jenkins and Alison Kincel Miller and husband Vincent; a son, Joseph John Kincel III and wife Pam; and five grandchildren, Rachel, Ben, Taylor, Julia and Max.

He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph John Kincel Sr. and Helen Anita Thompson Kincel; and two brothers, Arlen and Ronald Kincel.

Born in Crowley on Sept. 10, 1936, and resident of Lafayette for most of his life, “Joe” was a graduate of St. Michael’s High School in Crowley and furthered his education at USL, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

He was a self employed independent insurance adjuster for over 25 years. While in the insurance industry, he was president of the Lafayette and Louisiana Independent Insurance Adjusters. While not working, Joe loved restoring his pride and joy, his ‘51 Ford Convertible, proudly named “Bing”, which earned him the Ford Dearborn Award for his craftsmanship in this restoration.

Joe was a veteran of the United States Navy. His favorite time was spent with those close to him and he treasured each and every moment. A loving son, husband, father, brother, grandfather and friend, he will be missed and not forgotten.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s Downtown location on Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until time of Mass.

A Rosary will be prayed on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Joseph “Joe” Kincel Jr.’s name to St. Michael’s Catholic School, 805 E. Northern Ave., Crowley, LA 70526; Notre Dame High School, 910 N. Eastern Ave., Crowley, LA 70526; or Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston Street, Suite 200, Lafayette, LA 70503.

The Kincel Family would like to express their deepest and sincere appreciation to the staff of Hospice of Acadiana and Cedar Crest Memory Care, with a special Thank You to his personal caregivers, for their compassionate care. We are truly grateful.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com

Martin & Castille-Downtown - 330 St. Landry St., Lafayette, 337-234-2311