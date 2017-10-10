MIRE - Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12, at an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Mire for Joseph “JP” Percy Venable, 88, who died Monday, Oct. 9, 2017, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery in Mire.

Rev. Joseph O. Breaux, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

JP formerly lived in Lafayette but resided in Rayne for the last several years. He was a master carpenter who loved to cook for his family and friends. He was an honorary employee of Doug Ashy Building Materials in Rayne and spent every morning making fresh coffee and enjoying round table conversations.

He deeply loved his family and was always willing to lend a helping hand.

He is survived by his grandson, Chris Comeaux and wife Eva; granddaughter Monica Carriere; daughter, Janice Cart; nephews, Mike Venable, Dale Venable, Barry Venable and Glenn Venable; niece, Tina Howard; and six grandchildren, Haley Richard, Whitney Comeaux, Wyatt Comeaux, Kelsey Comeaux, Grace Comeaux and Zoe Carriere.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Charlotte Venable; parents, Armenod Venable and Clorice Latiolais Venable; two brothers, RB Venable and Harry Venable; and sister, Roberta “Nanny” Venable.

Pallbearers will be Chris Comeaux, Wyatt Comeaux, Dale Venable, Barry Venable, Danny Melancon and Tommy Daigle.

Honorary pallbearer will be Mike Venable.

A Rosary was prayed Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and on Thursday, Oct. 12, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne (337) 334-3141.