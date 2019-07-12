Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church, for Joseph “June” Benoit Sr., 82, who gained his heavenly wings and went to be with his loving family in glory on July 4, 2019.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

June leaves to cherish his legacy two daughters, Patsy “Pat” Arceneaux of Beaumont, Texas, and Andrea “Cookie” (Alvin) Pearce of Wichita, Kansas; one son, Joseph “June Bug” Benoit of Atlanta, Georgia; one stepson, Kenneth Alexander of Breaux Bridge; 16 grandchildren and a host of great grandchildren; one brother, Algie Benoit of Crowley; three sisters, Mary Simon of Lafayette, Louella (Nathaniel) Bland of Leesville and Janelle Brown of Bellville, Illinois; a special son and daughter-like, Dalton Leopaul and Troy Paul; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Harvey Benoit; stepson, Henry Simpson; his parents, Andrew and Augustine Benoit; maternal grandparents, Constance and Ovide Breaux; paternal grandparents, Marshall and Regina Benoit; five brothers, Caffery Sr., Leonce, Marshall, Herbert and Alton Benoit; three sisters, Constance “Connie” Simon, Vergie “B” Broussard and Lena “Mae-Mae” Broussard.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, at Syrie Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 9 pm. Visitation will resume on Saturday, July 13, at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.